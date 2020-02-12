Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

