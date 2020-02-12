TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $673.25 Million

Equities analysts expect TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) to report sales of $673.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $666.90 million to $676.90 million. TopBuild reported sales of $639.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TopBuild by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $117.21 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $120.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.17.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

