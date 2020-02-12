Torex Gold Resources (TXG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 42.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.66. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.41 and a 52 week high of C$21.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

