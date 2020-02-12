Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Up 29.6% in January

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TD opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.44. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.5605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

