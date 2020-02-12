Total (EPA:FP) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FP. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €57.69 ($67.08).

Get Total alerts:

Shares of FP opened at €45.30 ($52.67) on Wednesday. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.12.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.