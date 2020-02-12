TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,500 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 635,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 260,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,791,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.1% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after buying an additional 437,928 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTX opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.34. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 41.26, a current ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. Compass Point started coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

