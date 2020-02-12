TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.62. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $22.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

