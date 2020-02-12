TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Up 30.1% in January

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.49% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCON. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.00. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

