Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,250 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after acquiring an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 226,050 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after acquiring an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $69,945,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 326,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.52.

TSCO traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $98.53. 907,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,235. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

