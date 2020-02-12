Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.69.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $296.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.82. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $145.51 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $122,591.28. Insiders sold 203,997 shares of company stock valued at $51,051,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 560.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

