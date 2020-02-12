Traders Buy High Volume of Akamai Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,258 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,465% compared to the average daily volume of 400 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $98.58. 3,019,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after buying an additional 448,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,391,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,537,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,013,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $4.82 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.05.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

