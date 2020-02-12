Traders Purchase High Volume of Photronics Call Options (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,390 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,339% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 call options.

In other news, VP Richelle E. Burr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $35,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $38,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,563 shares of company stock worth $1,969,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 68,934 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,183,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 70,187 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Photronics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,450,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 205,065 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. 14,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $965.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.58. Photronics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

