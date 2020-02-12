Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) Short Interest Update

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 20.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Trans World Entertainment stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. Trans World Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Get Trans World Entertainment alerts:

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Trans World Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.67%. The business had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trans World Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Trans World Entertainment Company Profile

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Trans World Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans World Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.