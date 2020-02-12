TransferCoin (TX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $339.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $89,244.00 and approximately $339.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded 69.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026579 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,264,243 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

