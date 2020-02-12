Travala.com Reaches Market Cap of $3.66 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Travala.com token can now be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $232,066.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.03569267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00247370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00143499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003041 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,383,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,714,389 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform.

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

