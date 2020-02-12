Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129,846 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.25% of Travelers Companies worth $89,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $135.71. 820,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,238. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $126.23 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

