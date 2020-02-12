TRAXIA Price Tops $0.0004 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded down 52.1% against the dollar. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $129,195.00 and $3.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.03535790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00255630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00143188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,820,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co.

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

