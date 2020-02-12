Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRMT stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

