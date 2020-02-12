Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $780-810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.51 million.Trimble also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. 1,135,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,471. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.97. Trimble has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other Trimble news, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $228,675.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,942.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $214,533.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $957,559.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,620 shares of company stock worth $744,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

