TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $328,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,978,699.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $1,313,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,574,287. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 143.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in TriNet Group by 1,173.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

TNET traded down $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.85.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.