Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Trinity Place by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 391,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Trinity Place by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Trinity Place by 132.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 87,719 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Trinity Place by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 141,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trinity Place during the second quarter worth about $141,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Trinity Place has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.67.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

