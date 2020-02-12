TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,846,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.59. 3,590,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.02. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $242.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

