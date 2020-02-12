TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,769,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

