TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 184,927 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,062,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,470 shares of company stock worth $49,207,334. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $72.36 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.