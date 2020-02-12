TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.85. 4,730,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,407. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,300 shares of company stock worth $30,982,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

