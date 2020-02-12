TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 2,632 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 781.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

NYSE:SNY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,723. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

