TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 802 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,350,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,755. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.82 and its 200-day moving average is $183.76.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

