Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Update

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Trinseo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of TSE opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.92. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Trinseo will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

