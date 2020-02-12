Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CFO Acquires $22,450.00 in Stock

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CFO David J. Demas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $22,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,618.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TSC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. 5,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,094. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $661.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tristate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

