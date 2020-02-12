Trollcoin (TROLL) Hits Market Cap of $184,920.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 45.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $184,920.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00049739 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00067854 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001065 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00081976 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,440.11 or 1.00250277 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000651 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

