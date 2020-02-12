TrumpCoin One Day Volume Reaches $348.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $151,082.00 and approximately $348.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 60.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00027186 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012086 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.42 or 0.02766774 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000672 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003159 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

