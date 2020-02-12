Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Update

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 125.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $143,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.