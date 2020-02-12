Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $403,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,032,842.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,610 shares of company stock worth $10,767,140.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,528,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $23,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $17,712,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.58. 5,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,824. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

