TurtleCoin Price Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $875,277.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 65,567,241,851 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

