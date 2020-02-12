Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) had its price target raised by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Shares of TRWH opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Twin River Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.55 million. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRWH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 1,224.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 821,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after purchasing an additional 759,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.