Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a coverage optimism score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Twitter’s analysis:

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,671,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,521,453. Twitter has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Twitter to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,840 shares of company stock worth $2,524,289. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.