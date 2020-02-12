Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday. Compass Point began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

TWO opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.79%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 102,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,105.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $32,254.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 175,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,871.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

