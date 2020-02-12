Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,296,573.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 949.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,090,000 after buying an additional 83,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $335.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.07. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $196.88 and a fifty-two week high of $338.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.