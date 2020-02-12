Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-5.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.204-1.224 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.60-5.72 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.43. 245,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,918. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 103.18 and a beta of 0.87. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $196.88 and a 12-month high of $338.62.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total value of $7,156,750.00. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

