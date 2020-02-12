Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Update

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Approximately 19.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days.
In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,050,521 shares in the company, valued at $41,082,854.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.
TYME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Tyme Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $162.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
