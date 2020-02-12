U Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.87 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, HitBTC and HADAX. In the last week, U Network has traded 85.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top, Bibox, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.