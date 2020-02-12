U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Increased by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.6% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after acquiring an additional 588,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,402 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,435,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 180,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,172. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

