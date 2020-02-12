U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 97,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GROW shares. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

NASDAQ:GROW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 46,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.32.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 126.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of U.S. Global Investors worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

