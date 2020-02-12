U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 126.27%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:GROW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,940. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GROW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

