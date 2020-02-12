Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Short Interest Up 18.0% in January

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,690,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 42,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $6,295,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,706,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,042,672.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,135,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.