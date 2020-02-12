Uber Technologies (UBER) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/10/2020 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

2/3/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Bernstein Bank. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

12/23/2019 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,424,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,072,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,706,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,042,672.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

