Ubex One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.86 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Ubex has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, BitForex and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00046541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $627.60 or 0.06023067 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024813 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00121257 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003571 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,115,044,110 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, BTC-Alpha, BitMart, BitForex, Hotbit, YoBit, Bilaxy and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.