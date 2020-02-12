UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

UBSFY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of UBSFY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. 46,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.29. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

