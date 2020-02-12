UBS Group Lowers Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) to Sell

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 101 ($1.33) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 107 ($1.41). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TALK. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie raised Talktalk Telecom Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Talktalk Telecom Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 118.14 ($1.55).

Get Talktalk Telecom Group alerts:

Shares of TALK stock opened at GBX 114.10 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.17. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.81.

In related news, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47). Also, insider Tristia Harrison acquired 171,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £199,485.20 ($262,411.47).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.