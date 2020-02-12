Ultra 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $80,328.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $80,328.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,377.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.48 or 0.04545585 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002266 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00741953 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009431 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,921,786 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

